Enough | Black MENtal Health

This project explores the pain and the conversation surrounding: How Black men are mentally surviving a world that expects them to be strong 100% of the time.

The next "Black MENtal Health" story will air Wednesday, Feb. 15, and every following Wednesday this month at 6:50 a.m. on Daybreak.

Through the stories of a therapist, a minister, entrepreneurs and a professional dancer, we hope to shed light on the silent battles, the struggle to find resources and what it means to hold space and build a community for Black men.

You read the comments on social media sites, and they all sing the same tune: “He spread so much joy, he loved his family, he was just posting... 'how could this have been missed?'”

The date is Dec. 14, 2022, and the death of Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss has just been confirmed. Boss gained a national following on hit shows like "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."

Black Men Healing : Jay Barnett

Family therapist and mental health expert Jay Barnett entered the set with a larger-than-life personality. He was fresh off a work trip for his brand Just Heal Bro -- an initiative targeting Black men that takes him across the country, discussing strength in vulnerability and other coping mechanisms for mental wellness.

The first thing you notice about Barnett is his confidence. As a former pro athlete, it is a characteristic you would expect him to have but is a trait he said took years to develop and fully believe.

He recalled one of the moments he was at his lowest point, “Ten years ago, I attempted suicide the second time and my godmother found me underneath the bed.”

“For most people, it's acknowledging that they need help,” Barnett said. “And that's hard, and particularly for men and men of color, because there's this notion that you have to be strong.”

Barnett admitted there was a lot of re-wiring of his own thinking he had to work through.

“And when you're a Black athlete you don't have space for vulnerability because vulnerability is also a sign of weakness to your opponent,” he shared.

Due to the overlap in his personal life and career, Barnett revealed a big lesson he has learned, “one of the misconceptions that people have about people who struggle with suicide... is they think that they're wanting to end their life, but they're just wanting to end the pain.”

According to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, the suicide death rate for Black men is four times that of Black women. And even more staggering, the rate at which Black youth are attempting to take their own lives. In 2019, reported suicide attempts by high schoolers (12%) peaked over the national average (9%).

Within the mental health field, Barnett said, “the demand outweighs the solution because there are not enough Black male therapists connecting with young men.”

But he does not want the community to give up. His own journey to healing started by seeking professional help, writing down his feelings, and now he is passing on what he has learned.

“I think if we cannot just create space but hold space for men when they do share and allow them to share in their roles and peers without judgment, that's the key,” said Barnett.



