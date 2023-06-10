Why women, especially Black women, should pay attention to breast health at a young age

"Do self-breast exams starting at, like, age 20. Don’t wait until you’re 40. Don’t wait until you’re 50," said Dr. Melanie Crutchfield.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and all women are recommended to get annual mammograms around age 40. But many should begin checking for abnormalities even earlier.

“October is the time that we put a spotlight on breast cancer. We celebrate our survivors, and we remind women to get checked,” said Dr. Melanie Crutchfield, a breast surgeon, with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Breast cancer, for a lot of women, is treatable if it is caught early. So doctors at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare are trying to get the word out about the importance of self-exams.

“I believe in taking care of myself. So, I’m trying to be proactive,” said patient Michelle Keller.

Did you know Black women tend to get breast cancer younger than most?

“It’s really important for African American women especially to know their family history, check their breasts. Do self-breast exams starting at, like, age 20. Don’t wait until you’re 40. Don’t wait until you’re 50. Do your self-breast exams. Do it once a month. Know if there’s any changes,” said Dr. Crutchfield.

“Although Caucasian women actually get breast cancer more than African American women, African American women actually get breast cancer at a younger age, and they actually die more than Caucasian women from breast cancer,” she said.

“I listen to my body. If I see something is not feeling right or looking right, I head to the doctor,” said Keller.

Methodist has five centers throughout the city that perform screening mammograms. They are inviting people from the community to come in and get their screening mammogram. Just call and make an appointment at 901-516-9000. You do not need a referral to get a screening mammogram.

“Get your screening. Check your breasts. You can save your own life,” said Dr. Crutchfield.