Why health experts are urging early mammogram screening amid Breast Cancer awareness month

While October sheds light on the importance of mammograms for early breast cancer detection, prevention is a year-round thing, according to experts.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — October serves as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which serves as a reminder that breast cancer screenings, including mammograms, are key in early breast cancer detection.

One in eight women develop breast cancer in their lifetime. In fact, newly released breast cancer guidelines are urging women to get screened at just 40 years old. In the past, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (UTPSTF) recommended that women between the ages of 50 and 74 begin getting mammogram screenings.

Due to younger women and those of color being diagnosed with breast cancer at an early age, health experts believes moving the screening age up will save more lives of women.

Dr. Grace Akinyi-Joseph, an oncologist at Baylor Scott & White, explained how dispelling the myths surrounding breast cancer begins with just having the conversation. For Black women, they are more likely to die from breast cancer than women of any other race, partially because one in five Black women are diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

As a woman of color herself, Dr. Joseph stresses this to her patients as well. She says it takes having the discussion among the community, with a friend or medical professional like herself, to dismantle the misconceptions.

"Just discussing it with other women of color, so that we can talk honestly about the myths and what is real, and what is not."

Checking for masses, lumps, or anything abnormal in a woman's breast tissue is all a mammogram is. It's a quick and non-invasive process that can save your life. Dr. Joseph also described things that many women would deem as deterrents, and instead turned them into reasons why women will feel comfortable getting checked.

"When I say just non-invasive, you will go in and they will be able to adjust the x-ray machine to fit all types of breast cups," she said. "It is just going to be the pictures, I mostly tell my patients it is not painful."

The exam takes under 30 minutes, and can be arranged through a visit with a primary care doctor.

"If it is diagnosed at an early stage, the rate of being cured is very high and it can save the lives of your loved ones," said Joseph. "So everyday is a breast cancer awareness day. Please go get a mammogram, the age has been lowered."

While October emphasizes awareness, Dr. Joseph stresses its importance because breast cancer doesn't wait around to attack during the month alone.

If you're of age, start the conversation now, because it can be life-changing.

