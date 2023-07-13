City of Midland confirms West Nile virus found in mosquito population

The city gave several tips to reduce mosquito bites.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Health Services Department has confirmed West Nile virus in the Midland County mosquito population.

Midland Health Services places mosquito traps throughout the county and sends the sample to the Texas Department of State Health Services .

DSHS notified the city that one mosquito tested positive in the latest sample.

The city released several steps you can take to reduce mosquito bites:

Wearing an EPA-registered insect repellant

Covering up with long-sleeves and pants

Keeping mosquitoes out of living areas by using air conditioning or intact window screens

Limiting outdoor activities during peak mosquito times (sunrise and sunset)

Dumping standing water around your home

Humans are exposed to WNV when they are bitten by mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then spread the disease to humans through a bite. The disease cannot be spread person-to-person.

80% of those who are infected show no symptoms at all. For people who do develop symptoms, they can include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. About 1 in 150 people may develop central nervous system infections and can experience additional symptoms of neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis.

While there are no medications to treat or vaccines for these infections, for most symptomatic individuals rest, fluids, and over-the-counter pain medications will relieve their symptoms. People over 50 years old and those with other health issues are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill. If people have symptoms and suspect West Nile virus infection, they should contact their healthcare provider and inform them of previous mosquito exposure.

To date, Texas has seen one human case this year of West Nile which was in Dallas County.

For more information on the virus, visit the DSHS website by clicking or tapping here .