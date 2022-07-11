Time change has negative impacts on your health, experts say

Experts warn the time change has a negative impact on your health and other aspects of your life.

CENTRAL, Texas — Sure, everyone gained an hour on Sunday, but that's a blessing and a curse wrapped up in one.

Studies have found that any change in time disrupts a person's health.

In fact, when the time shifts, the risk for heart attack, obesity, depression, car accidents and injuries at work go up.

A 2020 study found that the risk for fatal traffic accidents rose 6% in the U.S. the week after daylight saving started.

"They (doctors) have gone in and linked some of those with our sleep change," Dr. Dawn Reiss, with the department of Nursing at Texas A&M Central Texas, said.

The risk is higher when time "springs forward," but any change in time messes up everyone's inner clock, Dr. Reiss said. So, this "falling back" is sure to make you feel like something is off.

Reiss added that the best way to work through the change is by sticking with a routine.

"Weekends, any day of the week you see that change, try to get into a routine as soon as possible," she said.

There is an act that the Senate has yet to pass that could end all this madness. It's called the Sunshine Protection Act.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the act in 2021. He suggested it would reduce crime, encourage kids to play outside and lower the risk of heart attacks and car accidents.

If the act passes, there will be no more changing of time.