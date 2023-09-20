Can a nasal spray help protect you from COVID? New over the counter drug claims it does

A doctor at Piedmont Hospital weighs in on Covixyl.

ATLANTA — The makers of a nasal spray claim it will help protect you from airborne viruses like COVID-19.

It's called Covixyl.

And while it's not necessarily new, the Food and Drug Administration has not reviewed it. However, you can still order the spray over the counter.

A spokesperson for the company said a few sprays could protect users for up to six hours.

So, say, if you're heading to the Falcons game this week or to see rapper Drake next week, you'd have an extra layer of protection from the large crowds, along with the vaccine.

There's always something going on in Atlanta, especially if you've got a few grandkids, like Theresa Bond.

"I go to a lot of children's events for my grandchildren," Bond said. "They will be doing different things. And a lot of football games. I have a grandson who plays football."

The CDC's numbers are showing a slight increase in COVID cases. At the same time, last week, the CDC approved an updated vaccine.

Bond said a spray feels less risky than a vaccine.

"I'd be willing to try that—much more than a shot," Bond said.

A spokesperson for Covixyl said the following:

"Covixyl uses ELAH, the active ingredient in Listerine’s Advanced Defense Gum Treatment – an FDA-approved mouthwash that cures gingivitis. ELAH disrupts the fatty outer layer (the ‘lipid bi-layer’) of viruses and certain types of bacteria. ELAH has a “Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS)” designation and has been used for almost 30 years as an antimicrobial treatment in food as well, meaning it’s safe for consumption. ELAH binds to the mucosal cells and protects on the surface of the cells, rather than entering the cells or bloodstream. This mode of action means it is not a drug – it’s an invisible barrier like surgical gloves."

Dr. Jayne Morgan is the executive director of health and community education for Piedmont Hospital.

"It does have some animal studies and at least one, human study -- early human data that shows some effectiveness in decreasing the viral load," Morgan said.

Morgan explains that the ELAH forms a sticky barrier in the nose that makes it hard for the virus to get into your lungs.

"It has some decrease in viral load in the first three hours, not necessarily in six hours," Morgan said. "So, whether or not, it needs to be re-administered in that timeframe."

To be clear, Morgan said it does not provide antibodies, nor does it treat or prevent COVID. However, this extra layer of protection can help shield users from not just coronavirus, but any airborne virus.

"What it doesn't show is whether or not it actually decreases replication of the virus, which we know is also important in determining how sick a person may or may not become," Morgan said.

Overall, Morgan sees the spay as safe. There just isn't a lot of data right now.

And Covixyl isn't the only spray claiming to do this. There's Xlear, Taffix, Betadine, and Salinex.

Bond said she'd be willing to drop a little under $20 for Covixyl and give it a try without FDA approval.

"I think the FDA approved some of the other shots way too soon," Bond said. "They didn't really do a long enough trial."