New app uses your smart watch, heartbeat to track your anxiety

TEMPLE, Texas — On top of all the potatoes, turkey and stuffing, there is a lot of stress that comes with the holidays, but there's a new app that can help this year.

"A-Q" tracks your anxiety. All you have to do is wear your smart watch and go about your day.

It measures your heartrate and records the BPM in the app. Then it signals whether that BPM is calm, neutral or anxious.

On top of that, there are wellness resources, daily check-ins, a mood tracker, trainings and more.

Dawn Reiss, a nurse at Texas A&M University Central Texas said it's important to know this app, like others, is a wellness app, not a health app.

"Don't think it's (how you feel) just because of anxiety, there might be a physiological underpinning," Reiss said.

Reiss added that apps like "A-Q" can make you realize what you thought were anxiety symptoms are actual symptoms of physical illness.

Like with anything, she recommends doing your research before using any wellness apps.

"They're great information but don't just trust one source," Reiss said.

In many cases, it is more important to pay attention to your physical health and realize that going to the doctor for a routine check-up is key.