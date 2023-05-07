Simple Green Smoothie Recipe | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

This simple green smoothie recipe is packed with nutrients but it tastes sweet.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Leafy greens are the most nutrient-dense foods we can eat.

They're a superstar when it comes to nutrition because they're high in fiber, lower in calories, packed with phytonutrients, and have a wide variety of health benefits.

Leafy greens have been shown to benefit cardiovascular health, help prevent diseases like cancer, reduce stress levels, and improve brain health.

It's definitely a food most people should strive to eat every day.

One of the easiest ways to eat more greens is by adding them to smoothies.

This simple green smoothie recipe is packed with nutrients but it tastes sweet — don't let the green color scare you off from making it!

Ingredients

1 cup Water

1 cup Spinach or Kale (if you're new to smoothies start with spinach)

1-2 tbsp Flaxseeds (or chia seeds)

1 Frozen Banana (or 1 cup of a different frozen fruit)

2-3 Dates (if they're hard, soak in warm water beforehand )

1 cup Ice (optional)

1 scoop Protein Powder (optional)

Instructions