Texas WIC celebrates National Breastfeeding Month

AUSTIN, Texas — August is National Breastfeeding Month, and Texas WIC is sharing resources to support moms and pregnant women to help meet their breastfeeding goals.

“From the start of your pregnancy through your child’s fifth birthday, Texas WIC is here for you every step of the way,” said Texas WIC Nutrition Education and Clinic Services Director Amanda Hovis. “Pregnant women in Texas wanting nutrition advice, moms looking for breastfeeding support and families with young children are encouraged to apply for WIC to help give their children a healthy start to life.”

The benefits of breastfeeding for both mom and baby last a lifetime. Breastmilk has hundreds of ingredients and antibodies that help protect babies from illness and allergies. For moms, breastfeeding has been linked to lower rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and even certain cancers.