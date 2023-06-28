Tips to keep youth athletes safe during outdoor summer workouts

Muscle injuries caused by dehydration rise during the summer months, but there are plenty of measures to take to ensure you are healthy.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — All high school sports programs hold them throughout the summer -- off-season athletic camps. Whether it is a baseball workout plan or a week-long tennis camp, youth athletes are preparing for this upcoming season out in the heat.

Keeping cool is a must, especially when temperatures in West Texas can reach up to 113 degrees. Kevin Saverance, a Shannon Sports Medicine trainer, sees firsthand how heat takes a toll on the body.

"We see much more muscle injury, stuff like that. The muscles get dehydrated, you see more cramping and muscle strains during these times," Saverance said.

While we may not be able to change the temperature outside, there are ways to combat these high temperatures. Something as simple as drinking water and staying clear of caffeinated drinks works wonders.

"The main thing is to stay hydrated. People always ask about Gatorade, Powerade, and things like that, but we push water. Make sure you have plenty of water to be hydrated before you start your activity, during your activity, and after your activity," Saverance said.

In addition to staying hydrated, Saverance suggests fine-tuning your diet for the conditions we face every day. Sugary, high-fat foods can accelerate your chances of dehydration.