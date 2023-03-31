Hendrick Health receives Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

It is the 17th year the organization has received the award.

Hendrick Health has received the 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for the 17th consecutive year, making it the only healthcare organization to achieve this honor. In addition, Hendrick is only one of two companies worldwide to be recognized as one of the most engaged workplace cultures for all 17 years.

According to a Hendrick Health press release, Gallup found that Hendrick Health "continued to put its employees’ engagement at the center of its business strategy, embedding engagement into its very culture."

“Gallup’s 2023 GEWA winners proved that even during some of the most challenging times, strong cultures are resilient and find new ways to get work done and meet customer needs,” said Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief scientist of workplace management and wellbeing. “These organizations continued to make employee engagement a central cultural priority as part of their business strategy, and they maintained record levels of employee engagement while achieving or exceeding their business goals.”

GEWA winners’ ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 16 times higher than the international average. Worldwide, only 21% of employees are engaged — that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace — and just 32% of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged. 72% of employees at winning GEWA organizations are engaged.

“I could not be more proud to be a part of the Hendrick Health team,” said Brian Bessent, chief administrative officer at Hendrick Medical Center South. “Since the acquisition, our amazing employees have accomplished so much, merging best practices from separate facilities into one world-class health system. The culture I get to experience every day at all of our campuses is what makes me truly Hendrick-proud!”