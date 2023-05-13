Historic church in Anson "engulfed in flames"

The First United Methodist Church caught fire during the Friday night storms.

A historic Jones County church became "fully engulfed in flames" Friday night.

According to the Anson Police Department, the First United Methodist Church caught fire during the Friday night storms and is a "significant loss" for the community.

No cause has yet been determined.

According to the Anson - Jones Museum, the church was built in 1882, and has been "a pillar of the community and welcomed many generations of families."

The Anson Fire Department thanked the Stamford VFD, Hawley VFD, Hamlin VFD and the Abilene FD for assistance.