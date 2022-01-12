REWIND: How a 1973 American Airlines protest turned 'ugly' ... literally

An archived WFAA story reported that a group of people claimed the airlines wouldn't hire attendants who were “just plain ugly."

FORT WORTH, Texas — In recent weeks, unions representing airline pilots and rail workers have both threatened the possibility of a strike if their requests for better staffing and scheduling, among other things, are not met.

But nearly 50 years ago, Fort Worth-based American Airlines was at the center of one of the ugliest protests the travel industry has ever seen.

In a very literal sense.

A handful of men and women calling themselves “Uglies Unlimited” wore signs in front of the AA ticket office in Downtown Fort Worth to protest the airline’s hiring practice they believe discriminated against ugly people.

The 1973 WFAA story archived in the SMU Jones Film Collection reported the group claimed AA would not consider hiring prospective flight attendants who were “fat, had crooked teeth, big noses or were just plain ugly.”

One protestor wore a sign reading, “Even ugly ducks can fly,” and another wore a mask with glasses and a big nose to shed further light on ugly intolerance.

“Somewhere, somebody is making a lot of money selling these (masks). He is making fun of people with big noses and who wear glasses,” the protestor said. “That is not funny to someone with a big nose and wears glasses.”

As the protestors gathered outside, the employees inside seemed to be humored by the obviously tongue-in-cheek demonstration.

“We are enjoying it,” said the ticket office manager. “We have found no real meaning to it yet.”

But when asked if any ugly people worked at American, he chose his words carefully.

“Everyone is beautiful in their own way,” he laughed. “'Ugly' is a relative term. Take a look at me. They have been putting up with me for 28 years.”