Report: Dozens of Native American children died at Colorado boarding schools

The report, under the direction of Dr. Holly Kathryn Norton, the state archaeologist with History Colorado, hints that there is much more that should be looked at.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — A Colorado General Assembly-commissioned report on the history of Native American boarding schools concluded that dozens of the children entrusted to those schools died under their care.

Many more children faced psychological or physical abuse, including sexual abuse, according to the report.

The report, under the direction of Dr. Holly Kathryn Norton, the state archaeologist with History Colorado, hints that there is much more that should be looked at, but the short timeline dictated by the legislature meant some things just didn't get done — and some things the legislature asked for shouldn't be done at all.

House Bill 22-1327 went into effect on June 1, 2022 with a deadline for a final report of June 30, 2023.

The final report, 139 pages, was released this week by History Colorado, although tribal representatives and the Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs were given copies back in June.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.