Human trafficking arrest made in Abilene

The APD was notified by the U.S. Marshals Service of an endangered child who was at a north Abilene motel.

ABILENE, Texas — On Sunday, the Abilene Police Department Surveillance Apprehension and Tactics Team (SATT), was notified by the U.S. Marshals Service of an endangered child from Lubbock, who was at a north side Abilene motel and the victim of human trafficking.

Further information supplied by Lubbock U.S. Marshals was that the child was with Jaelind Fountaine, 26, who was wanted out of Lubbock for human trafficking, along with an unknown female.

SATT agents set surveillance on the motel and were able to locate the endangered child and contact David Coy, 44, as part of the investigation.

The investigation revealed Coy was involved in prostitution, and he was arrested for state jail felony prostitution and transported to the Taylor County Jail.

Fountaine was located in a vehicle and left the scene before SATT agents were able to apprehend him. Surrounding agencies were alerted and given a description of the vehicle he was driving. He and a female, Sarah Gonzalez, were located by the Department of Public Safety Troopers on Interstate 20. Their vehicle was stopped and both were taken into custody.

Sarah Gonzalez, a 25-year-old Black female (not pictured), was arrested for harboring a runaway. Both Fountaine and Gonzales were transported to the Eastland County Jail.