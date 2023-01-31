Incident at Kinder Morgan complex in Snyder causes 'loud boom'

At approximately 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, numerous reports came into emergency services regarding a loud boom.

SNYDER, Texas — According to a City of Snyder Emergency Management social media post, at approximately 6:45 a.m., numerous reports came into emergency services this morning regarding a loud boom.

It was learned quickly that an incident had occurred at the Kinder Morgan complex on FM 1611. Fire department and law enforcement responded and coordinated with plant personnel.

Emergency management obtained the following official information release from KM officials regarding the situation:

“At approximately 6:40 a.m. Central Time today, an incident occurred which caused a power outage and damages to our SACROC facility, located in Snyder, Texas. Flaring and venting occurred at the facility as a result. All personnel have been accounted for.

The company has isolated and shut down the facility, and the area has been secured with the help of emergency responders. A portion of County Road 226 and FM 1611 near the facility have been closed as a precaution.

Appropriate regulatory agencies are being notified and air monitoring is ongoing. An investigation into the incident will be conducted.“