Austin ISD teacher at center of lawsuits filed by former students dies. What's next?

The attorney representing the students weighed in on how Diane "Betsy" Cornwell's death impacts the cases.

AUSTIN, Texas — The longtime Austin Independent School District theater director at the center of lawsuits filed by former students over alleged misconduct has died.

Diane "Betsy" Cornwell died from natural causes in August.

KVUE caught up with the attorney representing the former students to find out how Cornwell's death impacts the state and federal lawsuits.

At James Bowie High School in South Austin, where the new performing arts center bears Cornwell's name, the principal shared the news of her passing through an email.

Dated Aug. 17, it read in part, "It is with much sadness that we share with you that longtime Bowie Theater Director Diane 'Betsy' Cornwell passed away on Sunday night of natural causes."

Days later, a memorial service was held at the campus.

Jennifer Despins represents a group of former students suing Austin ISD and Cornwell in separate lawsuits.

"It was hard for them," Despins said.

The KVUE Defenders spoke with several of them when the lawsuits were filed in 2022 and 2023.

The suits claim the veteran theater teacher created an unsafe and toxic environment, subjected them to private romance rehearsals and inappropriately touched them.

On Aug. 31, Despins filed an amended complaint to the federal lawsuit and included two more former Bowie High School students, making it a total of 11 plaintiffs suing Austin ISD.

Three former students are involved in the state lawsuit against Cornwell.

"It was hard for them because they're not going to get the ability to hear from her, have her answer these allegations," Despins said.

The former students were part of Bowie's Starlight Theatre Company between 2004 and 2019. They said they decided to sue after the school board voted to name Bowie's new performing arts center after Cornwell in 2022.

The federal lawsuit led to Austin ISD's investigation and Cornwell's paid administrative leave just before the 2022-2023 academic school year.

KVUE asked Despins how Cornwell's death may impact the suits.

"Regarding the federal lawsuit, the defendant is AISD, so it'll affect what discovery is available to us when discovery is available to study going forward. But I don't think it's going to really affect how we prove our case," Despins said.

Despins said she is exploring options for the state lawsuit against Cornwell. Despins also said AISD police finished interviewing her clients several weeks ago and that the detective handling the case planned to present her investigation to the AISD Board of Trustees but was unclear on the timeline.

KVUE reached out to AISD's communications team, including communications specialist Nayeli Santoyo Flores, Interim Executive Director Anastasia Drabicky, community relations coordinator Stephanie Hawkins, community marketing assistant Timika Mitchell and Operations Interim Chief Ali Ghilarducci for confirmation on if and when the district wrapped up its investigation and when AISD police presented or will present that investigation to board members.

We have yet to hear back.

