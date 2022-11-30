Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas

36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter, 4-year-old Zora Armstrong, at the Walmart on Alpine Ave on Tuesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas, and with the help of the San Antonio Police Department, she was arrested after 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Zora Armstrong was found unharmed and given to Children's Services in Texas, KCSO says.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office authorized a warrant for Kidnapping - Custodial Interference, which is a one-year felony.

Armstrong-Cavin's extradition to Michigan is pending while Children Services is also working to get Zora back to Michigan for her proper care.

Police say 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter, 4-year-old Zora Armstrong, at the Walmart on Alpine Ave around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The two fled the Walmart in a vehicle and have not been seen until now.

The sheriff's office says they are investigating this as a parental kidnapping. However, no threats were made and the vehicle they left in is currently unknown, meaning it does not qualify for an Amber Alert.

Laquita is a resident of Muskegon.