New police video shows Bryan Kohberger in traffic stop a month before Idaho murders

More information is coming out about the suspect in the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Newly released police video sheds some light on Monroe County native Bryan Kohberger, accused of killing four University of Idaho students last year.

It also shows officers searching his apartment out west hours after he was arrested here in our area.

These new documents come from the Washington State University Police, where Kohberger was working on a master's degree last year.

The documents include body camera footage of when officers searched Kohberger's campus apartment and detail what they found there.

We're also getting a glimpse of what Kohberger was up to weeks before the murders.

Hours after police arrested Kohberger at his home in Chestnuthill Township. Monroe County officers from Washington State University were pounding on the door of his apartment there, knowing he wasn't inside.

They were there serving a search warrant in hopes of finding something that would further connect Kohberger to the murders of four students at nearby University of Idaho.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were all found stabbed to death inside an apartment house in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022.

After two months of investigation, police zeroed in on Kohberger as their suspect, charging him with four counts of first-degree murder and arresting him here in our area while he was home on winter break.

We now know what Washington State University police found when they searched Kohberger's campus apartment.

The most significant finding was two stains that tested positive for blood, one on a mattress cover and one on a pillow.

The search warrant does not say if they know whose blood it is.

Officers also released body camera footage of an interaction Kohberger had with officers a month before the murders. He's seen trying to talk his way out of a traffic ticket.

The video shows Washington State University campus police stopping Bryan Kohberger on Oct. 14, 2022, in Pullman, the Idaho Statesman reported Thursday.

During the nearly 10-minute video, WSU Police Officer Isobel Luengas parks her vehicle behind Kohberger’s 2015 Hyundai Elantra in a parking lot. Luengas approaches Kohberger as he sits in the car, and she says he drove through a red light. She asks for Kohberger’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance.

Kohberger tells the officer he was stuck in the middle of the intersection.

“I was behind you the whole time,” she said. “You’re not supposed to enter the intersection at all for that reason because if the light turns red, then you’re stuck in the intersection.”

Kohberger, then a WSU graduate student living in Pullman, says he is unfamiliar with how to drive through crosswalks because he's from rural Pennsylvania and asks for further explanation.

“It never even occurred to me that was actually something wrong,” Kohberger said. “I’m just curious about the law. I don’t mean to disagree with anything."