Jones County Courthouse closed after package with 'unknown substance' delivered

ANSON, Texas — The Jones County Courthouse is closed while law enforcement investigates the delivery of a package containing an unknown substance, Jones County Judge Dale Sprugin said.

In a release, Spurgin said the package containing the unknown white substance was received Monday. The packaging was opened and the unknown substance was in an unsealed plastic bag.

The courthouse was closed immediately and the substance was sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety's Crime Lab for testing.

At the time of the release, Spurgin said the courthouse will stay closed until the substance is identified and public safety can be ensured.

No employees or others have shown symptoms of any effects of the unknown substance after being taken to a hospital for evaluation.