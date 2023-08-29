Killeen ISD dad frustrated after he claims his son was nearly expelled over a vape that wasn't his

Starting Friday, a new state law will take effect that will heighten the punishment if vapes are found on students in Texas schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — The father of a Killeen Independent School District student said his son's future was almost jeopardized, and he had to fight for him not to be expelled.

This happened after a vape that did not belong to him was found in his backpack. Treyvon Hocutt said he and his son TJ Hocutt's world has nearly turned upside down.

"I consider myself a tough guy. I cried like no other the past few days," said Treyvon Hocutt.

On Aug. 23, TJ Hocutt was expelled from school after Killeen ISD administrators received an anonymous tip that a marijuana vape was found in his backpack. Both TJ and Treyvon Hocutt said the vape did not belong to him, and they believe he was set up.

"It was reported that his telephone was stolen, proven there was access to his bag prior to the crime stoppers report or around that time," said Treyvon Hocutt. "None of that was addressed. We were told it was two separate situations and none of that mattered."

TJ Hocutt plays football at Harker Heights High School and is an honor-roll student. He is very active in the community.

After a district level hearing on Monday, school officials decided not to expel TJ Hocutt.

"I just like being around my friends. I like all my teachers, and learning. I want to get back to the environment I was in," said TJ Hocutt.

Starting Friday Sept. 1, House Bill 114 will require that public school students who are caught with vapes be placed in DEAP, which is a disciplinary alternative education program.

Killeen ISD is encouraging parents to speak with students about this new law. The district said "Killeen ISD is a drug-free zone, and therefore any and all drug related charges are automatically enhanced."

Treyvon Hocutt said the one-strike punishment is too harsh.