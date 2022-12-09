Life sentence handed to Abilene man for sexual assault crimes

Detectives in the Major Investigations Bureau were able to link Sedrick Anthony Daughtery, 55, to four sexual assaults through DNA analysis.

ABILENE, Texas — Earlier this week, officers with the Abilene Police Department testified in court regarding a suspect who was alleged to have committed several sexual assaults from 2010 to 2013.

According to an APD press release, these cases involved victims that were known and unknown to the suspect.

Detectives in the Major Investigations Bureau were able to link Sedrick Anthony Daughtery, 55, to four sexual assaults through DNA analysis.

Sedrick Anthony Daughtery was convicted on these cases and received a life sentence for his actions.