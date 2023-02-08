Lincoln, Lone Star and Lake View receive CREST Awards

This is the first year Lincoln Middle School and Lake View High School have received the award and the second year in a row for Lone Star Middle School.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD announced the counseling departments at Lincoln Middle School, Lone Star Middle School, and Lake View High School have received the distinct honor of being awarded the Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas (CREST) award for excellence in counseling.

According to an SAISD press release, this is the first year Lincoln Middle School and Lake View High School have received the award and the second year in a row for Lone Star Middle School.

In 2005, Texas School Counselor Association began the CREST program to recognize schools with outstanding counseling programs. To receive a CREST award, schools must "demonstrate a commitment to improving the lives and achievement of students in academic, career, and personal social domains. CREST aims to help counselors to evaluate their counseling programs, promote their programs to the stakeholders in their districts, demonstrate the effectiveness of their guidance and counseling programs through empirical means and to implement the Texas and National models for school counseling programs.