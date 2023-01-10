Lincoln Middle School receives "School to Watch" distinction

A Texas School to Watch is a school that consistently has moved to meet fully the nationally endorsed criteria for high-performing middle schools.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD congratulated Lincoln Middle School Tuesday for receiving the national distinction of Texas School to Watch by the The National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform and the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP).

According to an SAISD press release, a Texas School to Watch is a school that consistently has moved to meet fully the nationally endorsed criteria for high-performing middle schools; one that has made marked progress in meeting all of these criteria, including measurable gains in the academic achievement of all students over me, and is committed to continuous improvement.

Lincoln Middle School is one of 55 campuses across Texas to receive the honor, which recognizes academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity, and organizational structure and processes.

The award also recognized the leadership under Principal Joe Gandar and his team, improvement to curriculum and instruction by the difference maker Braves teachers and staff, and a commitment to assessment and accountability to bring continuous improvement to produce future-ready graduates.

“It’s a huge honor for the north side to have been recognized for this state and national distinction. For the last four years my staff and I have worked hard to provide our kids with the best education possible, even with huge barriers like COVID and virtual learning,” said principal Joe Gandar. “The drive behind our success has been love. We strive to build relationships with our kids, build trust, and help build a healthy mindset in our kids so that they are more prepared for high school and life. Middle school is where kids begin to find themselves, and it can make or break students. We have the privilege to help build our kids up. We have high expectations for our kids, both academically and behaviorally. I feel we have the best kids in the district, and the best staff in the district. National recognition like this are not just handed out, they are earned. It is our duty to provide our kids the best middle school experience possible. We owe that to the people we serve, which is our kids and our families. I love my kids and staff with all my heart. This is for the whole North Side community!”

The Schools to Watch selection process is based on a written application that requires schools to show how they met criteria developed by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform. Schools that appeared to meet the criteria were then visited by state teams, which observed classrooms, interviewed administrators, teachers, students, and parents, and looked at achievement data, suspension rates, quality of lessons and student work.