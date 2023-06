The entry to a park is free when there is an official 100-year celebration event taking place.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Balmorhea State Park will be playing host to one of the many 100-year celebration events happening this year on June 17.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and entry to the park will be free. People can guarantee their entry into the park by reserving a free day pass ahead of the event. People are recommended to bring towels, chairs, binoculars, and dress for the weather.