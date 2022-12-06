14-year-old arrested after shooting 41-year-old man during a basketball game in Alice

The man who was shot was brought to a hospital in Corpus Christi via HALO-Flight with serious injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CLARIFICATION: A photo that originally ran with this story mistakenly showed an Saenz Elementary School in Alice. This shooting did not involve an Alice school.

A man was shot by a 14-year-old boy after an argument during a basketball game at the former Bordeaux Apartments in Alice on Tuesday night.

The Alice Police Department posted about the shooting to its Facebook page Wednesday morning, saying the boy who was shot was taken to a Corpus Christi hospital via HALO-Flight after being shot in the stomach.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia provided 3NEWS with more information about the incident Wednesday afternoon, saying the dispute.

The teen is being identified because he is a minor.

The post states that the weapon was found in a wooded area behind the complex.

The 14-year-old is being held for aggravated assault.