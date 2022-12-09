The crash occurred on the morning of Dec. 9 on East Cottonwood Road near Gardendale.

GARDENDALE, Texas — A 15-year-old from Gardendale has been killed in a fatal crash that occurred on December 9.

The incident happened on E. Cottonwood Road, about .9 miles east of Gardendale.

The initial investigation revealed that the 15-year-old, driving a 2003 Dodge Ram, was traveling eastbound on Cottonwood Road in a construction zone when the vehicle veered off the roadway. The Ram eventually rolled over.

The 15-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The name of the victim has not been released due to his status as a minor, but we do know that he was a male.