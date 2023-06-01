The sheriff's office said deputies have investigated leads and tips, but they've found no new evidence.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published in January 2023 when Henderson County deputies were investigating a lead in the missing person case.

On Aug. 28, 2009, 14-year-old Heather Danielle Cannon was last seen when she left her father's house in the Athens area. Fifteen years later, the search and investigation into her disappearance continues.

Cannon was reported missing on Sept. 5, 2009, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Officials said she was living with her father off Private Road 6802 in Athens. The report said she had gathered up her things in the middle of the night to run away with her boyfriend in Boulder, Colorado.

Following an investigation, there was no evidence to show that she ever made it to Colorado.

The sheriff's office said deputies have investigated leads and tips over the past 14 years, but they've found no new evidence.

Investigators with agencies like the Texas Attorney General's Office, Texas Rangers, Henderson County commissioners, Henderson County District Attorney's Office, Athens Fire Department and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have all assisted in working to find Cannon.

"We continue the search and pray that she is found safe," the sheriff's office said.

According to the NCMEC, Cannon would be 29 years old at this time.

Those who have information regarding Cannon's location should call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (903) 675-5128 or contact Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS.