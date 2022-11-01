$1,500 grant awarded to ACU for 30th annual Ethnos production

The annual event celebrates cultural diversity at ACU and in the local community.

ABILENE, Texas — Cultural diversity is celebrated at Abilene Christian University and thanks to a $1,500 'Hearts for the Arts' grant, this year's Ethnos festivities can be bigger than ever before.

Ethnos is an annual production that first began in 1992 to acknowledge students' unique heritages at ACU with singing, dancing and other types of performance.

Now 30 years later, the "Our Heritage" show will be held Nov. 4-5 at the Boone Family Theatre with grant support from the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council.

"Ultimately we believe the show portrays who we are and all the diversity that we carry in ourselves," International Students' Association president and Peruvian native Claudia Panta Santos said.

"We want everyone, not only international students, to embrace their culture, what makes them special and unique," she added.

There will be a total of 17 acts this year, four of which are presented by Abilene cultural groups.

Community organizations such as the International Rescue Committee youth group, a Tahitian dance group, Ballet Folklorio del Big Country and the U.S. Philippines Friendship Organization dance group will all be participating as the production continues to expand largely in part to the grant.

"Having the financial support of the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council is a significant achievement," ACU international student services specialist Veronica Summers said.

"Not only because it allows us to put on a great show, but also because it communicates value to what we are trying to accomplish through Ethnos," she said.

Approximately 500-800 people are typically in attendance every year with approximately 100 performers from 15-20 different countries.