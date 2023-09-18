DPS: 19-year-old killed after striking tree with pickup truck

The crash happened early Sunday morning northeast of Comanche.

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old De Leon man was killed Sunday morning when he lost control of his pickup truck and hit a tree, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

A DPS preliminary crash report says Tyson James Wofford, 19, was traveling south on State Hwy 16, 5.4 miles northeast of Comanche. The truck was driven off the roadway to the east and traveled a short distance in the ditch before Wofford took evasive action, steering right towards the roadway.