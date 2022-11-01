19th annual Veterans Day parade in San Angelo to honor women who served

The parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 in downtown San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Since the early 1900s, Veterans Day (originally known as Armistice Day) has been celebrated in the United States to honor all who have served.

However, women veterans are often overlooked by their male counterparts, so this year, the All Veterans Council of Tom Green County and the Women Veterans Society are partnering to honor women in particular.

"We kind of feel the women's veterans are an underserved population 'cuz they don't get the recognition that they deserve," veterans resource coordinator Luis Martinez III said.

Martinez is helping orchestrate the 19th annual Veterans Day parade in San Angelo, which will start 10 a.m. Nov. 5 on West Concho Avenue and South Irving Street.

For the past three years, the parade has focused on varying themes, and this year is meant to highlight the sacrifices women veterans have made for the country. Organizations such as the Women's Veterans Society, Concho Valley Women's Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and more will all be in attendance.

In fact, every float in the parade will showcase at least one veteran, three of which served in World War II.

"I can't even tell you the importance of celebrating women veterans because they served, they put their life on the line, they're part of the 1%," Martinez said. "They sacrificed, they left their families too and they didn't complain."

Last year, approximately 2,000 visitors were in attendance with 84 floats and there's going to be even more floats this time around.

Martinez wants veterans to feel welcome in the community and events like the parade make this possible.

"We feel that, in the state of Texas, San Angelo leads the way for veterans as far as showing how much we care and we're not quiet about it," he said.