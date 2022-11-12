2022 Dallas Marathon: Here's when and what roads will be closed

Street closures related to the event setup and staging started at 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to city officials. This will continue through 6 a.m. Monday.

DALLAS — The BMW Dallas Marathon Festival is back this upcoming weekend, but road closures already started Wednesday morning.

The Dallas Marathon is a nonprofit organization that promotes health and physical fitness through running events and related activities.

Established in 1971, this marathon has become Dallas’ largest and Texas’ longest-running marathon. The festival runs from Friday through Sunday and includes a half marathon, 50K ultra marathon, 2-person half marathon relay, 5-person marathon relay, 10K, 5K, a 5K Team Challenge and the Friday Night Lights Mile and various Kids Races.

Street closures related to the event setup and staging started at 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to city officials. This will continue through 6 a.m. Monday.

Friday, Dec. 9 – The Friday night one-mile closed circuit race on streets around City Hall will start at 7 p.m. No additional street closures are needed.

Saturday, Dec. 10 – Races start at 9 a.m. (10K, 5K, 1 & 2-mile walk, and kids’ races). Additional streets will close around City Hall and throughout CBD starting at 7:55 a.m. Streets will open as the last runner passes through about 11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11 – Races start at 8:25 a.m. (Marathon, Ultra Marathon (50K), Half-marathon, and Marathon Relay). Additional streets across the city will close beginning at 8 a.m.. Streets will open as the last runner passes through.

To see a full list of street closures, click here.

If you want to learn more about the marathon course before race day, you can click here for a 2022 course preview.

Since naming a primary beneficiary in 1997, the Dallas Marathon has donated more than $4 million to Scottish Rite for Children.

Here is the start time for each event: