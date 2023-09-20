2024 Presidential Candidate and Florida Governor Ron Desantis visits Midland

Desantis visited the "Permian Deep Rock Oil Company" early Wednesday morning and talked about how the Permian Basin is a power house in the United States.

MIDLAND, Texas — Florida Governor and Republican Presidential Hopeful Ron Desantis visited Midland Wednesday morning.

Desantis was at an oil rig called the "Permian Deep Rock Oil Company" and talked about how the Permian Basin is the power house of the United States and his plans if he becomes president.

One of his goals, Desantis said, is to lower gas prices and not rely on foreign countries for oil.

Desantis believes his energy plan will boost US oil and natural gas production and insists gas prices could drop to $2 per gallon by 2025.

"So here's what's happening on January 20th, 2025, there's gonna be a new sheriff in town as your president," Desantis said. "I will restore our freedom to fuel, I will ensure the United States of America is the dominant energy producer in the entire world [and] I will ensure our country doesn't have to rely on hostile nations for its energy needs ever again."

Desantis said he would unravel climate change mandates and dismiss threats from intensifying weather events as fear tactics. He also said there's other more realistic ways to make change.

"If we just have natural gas exported to these developing countries, they are going to burn less fossil fuels or have less emissions as a result of that. So, I think this is the ticket that we need to do," Desantis said. "I can tell you in Florida, our emissions reduced not because of mandates and yes, we do do solar, market-based solar. We've got a lot of sunshine in Florida, of course, and that's a part of it. But, the main part of it was the natural gas that is much more clean-burning than some of the coal plants and that's what we've got to do. We've got to recognize that."