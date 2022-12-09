'Christmas Posada' in San Angelo offers live music, food, a bike raffle and more

The posada starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at Angelo Civic Hall.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A posada can be defined as a Mexican celebration with Hispanic food, piñatas and music typically held during the holiday season.

From 6-9 p.m. Dec. 16, Conexión San Angelo is hosting the 20th annual Christmas Posada event at Angelo Civic Hall, 3636 N Bryant Blvd.

"Christmas posada is an event celebrated in Mexico," Conexión CEO Araceli Gutiérrez said. "The piñatas, all the kids coming, all the little candies and cookies and peanuts and oranges and apples."

In the past, the event took place at McNease Convention Center but it is now held at Angelo Civic Hall.

It first started in Gutiérrez' San Angelo home in 2002 with roughly 50 people, but since then, it has grown to approximately 600 people in attendance.

"It's free," Gutiérrez said. "I have food, toys, entertainment and a raffle for bicycles."

50 bicycles have been donated by Mammoth Roofing and parents can sign up for the raffle for their children through Facebook. Name and age of the child must be included.

Some of the food and beverage options include homemade tamales, buñuelos (fried fritter donuts) and ponche (punch).

Gutiérrez is planning to make the ponche and buñuelos herself while somebody else will be in charge of the tamales.

There will also be three piñatas for children, live music and matachines, which are traditional Mexican dancers.

"My favorite part of this is to see the kids happy, all the family together to enjoy all the tamales and buñuelos...," Gutiérrez said. "This is my favorite thing."