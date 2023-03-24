21-year old San Angelo man arrested after stealing multiple vehicles, license plate

Dallion Holt received two charges and one felony county warrant.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 21-year old San Angelo resident has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after stealing two vehicles and a license plate.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, the incidents happened sometime between March 6-23, where Dallion Holt was determined as the main suspect.

SAPD stated Holt stole a 2018 Ford Fusion from a townhouse, a 2013 Silverado from 3300 Arden Road and a license plate off a 2020 Ford Fusion at Texas Roadhouse.

The stolen license plate was placed on the back of the 2018 Ford Fusion and the SAPD patrol, anti-crime/gang unit and criminal investigations division were able to collaborate to locate the taken property.

The 2013 Silverado was found on the 2400 block of North Lillie Street and soon thereafter, officers noticed Holt driving the 2018 Ford Fusion near Johnson Street.

SAPD attempted to stop Holt but were unsuccessful and the 2018 Ford Fusion was not recovered until later on in a San Angelo neighborhood.

Once located, Holt was given a felony county warrant and he was also charged with "unauthorized use of a motor vehicle" and "evading arrest/detention in a motor vehicle."

SAPD discovered stolen items inside the 2018 Ford Fusion including multiple car keys, and anyone missing a set is encouraged to call 325-657-4473 with reference #2023-0002813.