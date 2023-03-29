226 grams of methamphetamine found in San Angelo vehicle, pursuit suspect wanted

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a man who evaded officers March 29.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's for help in locating a man who evaded arrest March 29.

At approximately 2:55 a.m., an attempted traffic stop was conducted by North Chadbourne Street and 14th Street, when the driver of the vehicle escaped from officers on foot near 17th Street.

There was a female passenger inside the vehicle who did not evade authorities and officers later searched the vehicle to discover 226 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm, multiple weapons and other narcotics inside.

Call 325-655-8111 to provide any known information.