x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

226 grams of methamphetamine found in San Angelo vehicle, pursuit suspect wanted

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a man who evaded officers March 29.
Credit: TGCSO

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's for help in locating a man who evaded arrest March 29. 

At approximately 2:55 a.m., an attempted traffic stop was conducted by North Chadbourne Street and 14th Street, when the driver of the vehicle escaped from officers on foot near 17th Street. 

There was a female passenger inside the vehicle who did not evade authorities and officers later searched the vehicle to discover 226 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm, multiple weapons and other narcotics inside. 

Call 325-655-8111 to provide any known information. 

This incident is currently still under investigation. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Central Bobcats soccer fall short in Area Round

Before You Leave, Check This Out