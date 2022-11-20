x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

24-year old Abilene man found dead, murder warrant issued for suspect

The victim was found at approximately 2:20 a.m. Nov. 19.
Credit: TEGNA

ABILENE, Texas — A 24-year old man was found dead at approximately 2:20 a.m. Nov. 19 at the 1200 block of Yeomans Road in Abilene. 

Abilene Police Department responded to a call and discovered victim Chungu Mishele, who had a gunshot wound in his body. 

APD worked closely with investigators and agents to determine the suspect: 18-year old Brandon Neely, who they believe has left the Abilene area.

Neely does not pose a current threat to the public and APD continues to search for him as they put out a murder warrant with his name. 

Additionally, Mishele's family has been notified of his death. 

Call 325-673-8331 or 325-676-8477 with tips or helpful information for current investigative process. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Science Fair at Santa Rita Elementary

Before You Leave, Check This Out