SAN ANGELO, Texas — Someone who purchased a Cash Five lottery ticket in San Angelo is now $25,000 richer for hitting all five numbers.

The numbers were 6, 21, 26, 27 and 34 in the May 10 drawing.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was sold at the YESWAY Store on North Chadbourne Street. The ticket was a Quick Pick.