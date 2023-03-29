26-year old Abilene man arrested on three charges of violent crimes

Ateh Boma was taken to Taylor County Jail March 28.

ABILENE, Texas — A 26-year old Abilene man has been arrested with three charges of violent crimes as of March 28.

According to the Abilene Police Department, Ateh Boma was determined as a person of interest after shooting one person and committing two robberies March 27.

At approximately 9:51 p.m. March 27, a 50-year old man reported an unknown figure -later determined to be Boma- walking towards his porch on the 1500 block of Sycamore Street.

The victim went inside his home to retrieve a gun and when he walked back outside, he was shot multiple times by Boma and taken to the hospital for any injuries.

Shortly after this incident, there were reports of a man with a gun who stole a silver 2001 Ford F250 from an individual at approximately 9:56 on the 1100 block of South 15 Street.

Finally at 10:50 p.m., a 2022 Ford F250 was stolen on the 4500 block of Maple Street, where it was reported the suspect once again held a gun.

Both stolen vehicles were later recovered; the first was found on 27 South Street and Maple Street while the second was located on the 4300 block of Oldham Lane.

A day later, Boma was located and arrested by the Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team where he admitted to committing all three crimes.

Boma was arrested and taken to Taylor County Jail for Second Degree Felony Aggravated Assault as well as two counts of First Degree Felony Aggravated Robbery.