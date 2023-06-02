28-year old man dead after Abilene crash

Abilene resident Richard Charles Simmons was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a box truck June 3.

ABILENE, Texas — A 28-year old Abilene man was pronounced dead June 3 at the scene of a crash.

At approximately 5:12 a.m., the Abilene Police Department responded to a call on E. Highway 80 not far from Bandera Park Street.

Victim Richard Charles Simmons was riding a bicycle westbound in the early morning when he was struck by a box truck headed west.

Simmons was declared dead at the scene and his family has since been notified.

The truck driver did not experience any injuries and the investigation is still in process at the moment.