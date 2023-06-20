3-year-old boy killed in rollover crash near Cisco

DPS said the boy was not properly restrained in his car seat and was ejected when the SUV he was riding in overturned.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A three-year-old boy was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash near Cisco. A 5-year-old girl was injured in the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said an SUV, driven by Nubia Maris Martinez-Castillo, 42, of Graham, was traveling north on US Hwy 183, eight miles north of Cisco. The SUV drifted off the roadway through the unimproved shoulder and hit a drainage culvert.

The impact caused the SUV to overturn.

Both children in the back seat of the SUV were in car seats, but the girl was not buckled and the boy was not properly restrained. As a result, DPS said, both children were ejected from the SUV.

Martinez-Castillo and an adult passenger were injured and listed in stable condition.

The five-year-old girl had incapacitating injuries and was also listed in stable condition.