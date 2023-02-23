32-year old Woman held hostage in Abilene Feb. 23

A 31-year old man has been arrested and charged for holding a woman hostage in his Abilene home.

ABILENE, Texas — A 31-year old man has been arrested and charged after holding a woman hostage in his home Feb. 23 in Abilene, according to the Abilene Police Department.

Christian Campos was at home during the afternoon when a 32-year old female acquaintance came to visit his residence on the 2400 block of Fannin Street.

The pair soon got into an argument and when the woman tried to leave, reports state that Campos held her at gunpoint.

The woman was able to text a friend who alerted APD of the situation and she was able to flee the residence unharmed when Campos decided to leave.

Campos was then taken to Taylor County Jail with charges of First Degree Felony Aggravated Kidnapping, State Jail Felony Evading Arrest as well as Third Degree Felony Evading Arrest/Detention.