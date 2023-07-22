3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Odessa early Saturday morning

It was at approximately 4:24 a.m., between Loop 338 and Faudree Road; no damage was reported.

ODESSA, Texas — According to NewsWest 9 Meteorologist Aurora Murray, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Odessa at about 4:24 a.m. Saturday.

The location was between Loop 338 and Faudree Road, east of the Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

The Odessa Police Department said Saturday afternoon that no damages have been reported, but we will update you if that changes.

Additionally, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened Thursday, not too far from that location.