The earthquake occurred around 1:15 a.m. and was approximately 20 kilometers northwest of Stanton.

STANTON, Texas — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 hit Stanton, Texas early this morning.

The earthquake occurred approximately at 1:15 a.m., and was about 5.5 miles in depth. According to earthquaketrack.com, there have been three earthquakes in the area over the past week.

Another earthquakes has been reported near the Stanton area by USGS, which says it has a magnitude of 2.7. The earthquake occurred at 4:43 a.m.