4 dead after fatal crash in South Austin Sunday morning

Two additional people were sent to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) reports that four people were killed in a crash that happened in South Austin early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of the Interstate 35 Service Road, near Battle Bend Boulevard. According to ATCEMS, the collision resulted in a rollover and a vehicle fire.

Two additional patients were also taken to the hospital, dealing with non-life threatening inuries.

It is currently unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with KVUE for the latest news.