4 people dead within hours in separate DC homicides

WASHINGTON — Four people in D.C. are dead after two separate events on Sunday. DC Police officers are investigating two double homicides with one taking place in Northeast and the other in Southeast, D.C.

The first double homicide took place shortly before 1:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of D Street in Southeast, D.C. When officers arrived, they found two men unconscious and unresponsive in a home. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

During a press conference Sunday evening, DC Police confirmed that a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Officials have not provided any additional information about this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

The second double homicide in the District on Sunday occurred minutes before 3:45 p.m. Officers were called to the 5200 block of Sheriff Road in Northeast, D.C. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, unconscious and unresponsive. The men were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are looking for a blue SUV that was seen leaving the location of the incident. Officials have not provided any additional information about this case. This is an ongoing investigation.