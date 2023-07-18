x
44-year-old woman dies in Abilene after being struck by vehicle

Pedestrian Rachel Butler died July 19 in the hospital following the crash.
Credit: Abilene Police Department

ABILENE, Texas — A 44-year-old woman died this morning in Abilene as a result of a fatal crash. 

At approximately 5:46 a.m. July 19, victim Rachel Butler was struck by a GMC truck on the 4500 block of S. First Street. 

Abilene Police Department arrived to the scene to find Butler in the road where she was then transported to a nearby hospital. 

According to APD, the truck was driving eastbound when it hit Butler who was walking in the eastbound lane. 

After crashing into Butler, the vehicle then collided with a Dodge Charger, KIA and Ford truck. 

This is the fourth fatal Abilene crash of 2023. 

