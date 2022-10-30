56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene.
At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
The pedestrian was walking south while the SUV was heading east when the incident occurred.
Soon thereafter, the Justice of Peace pronounced the 56-year old man to be dead on scene.
The investigation is currently ongoing and the name of the victim has not yet been released to the public.