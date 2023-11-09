More than 1,000 Houston-area volunteers commemorate 9/11 by helping others

People across the Houston area have been honoring the lives of those impacted by the terror attacks by commemorating 9/11 with a Day of Service.

HOUSTON — Hundreds of volunteers from across the Houston area are expected to pack meals for those in need.

It's all part of a massive commemorative event happening at NRG Stadium in a nationwide effort to transform 9/11 into a day of doing good.

More than 325,000 healthy, non-perishable meals will be packed and donated to the Houston Food Bank, which helps distribute the food to people at risk of hunger.

According to Feeding America, one in four Americans experiences food insecurity every day, which is up from 20% last year.

The meal pack marks 22 years since the 9/11 attacks, which is now the country's largest day of service. Organizers of these events believe serving on 9/11 is the best way to remember those who sacrificed themselves to save others.

There are other ways to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 across the city. The University of Houston will hold a remembrance event at 9 a.m. at the World Trade Center Memorial and Reflection Garden just outside the student center.

For residents in Fort Bend County, Judge KP George is leading a remembrance service to pay tribute to all of Fort Bend County's first responders and to recognize those who served in the aftermath of the attacks. The event will take place at the Fort Bend County courthouse in Richmond.

In Katy, B.O.N.A. Fitness is hosting a challenge to honor those who risked their lives to save others at the World Trade Center. Participants can choose to climb 110 flights of stairs individually or as a team. The challenge is free and donations made during the event will benefit the B.O.N.A. Foundation to fund scholarships.

