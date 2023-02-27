9 men arrested in San Angelo for allegedly seeking sex with minors

The men were targeted during a two-day, multi-agency investigation.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Dallas office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) helped arrest nine men in San Angelo who officials say were seeking to meet and engage in illegal sex acts with minors.

Several agencies assisted in the investigation including the San Angelo Police Department, Abilene Police Department Cyber Crimes Division, and the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office website listed at least four men facing charges for online solicitation of a minor:

Devon Hudson, 32

Domingo Cantu, 24

Benjamin Andrade, 27 (Andrade is also facing a child of possession of child pornography)

David De La O, 24